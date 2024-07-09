Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.30

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.
Universal Entertainment Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.18.
Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $371.79 million for the quarter. Universal Entertainment had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 7.64%.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Entertainment
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.