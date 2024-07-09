Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Down 4.6%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.41. 2,163,833 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,430,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,528,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Unity Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its position in Unity Software by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter worth $2,747,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 346.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 93,078 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $693,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

