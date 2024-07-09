United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $370.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Therapeutics traded as high as $326.46 and last traded at $325.58, with a volume of 193620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.89.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total transaction of $1,124,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.48, for a total value of $1,124,928.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $40,622.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,484 shares of company stock worth $28,609,889 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.