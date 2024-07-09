United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Down 0.8%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $134.45 and last traded at $134.48. Approximately 578,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,989,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Institutional Trading of United Parcel Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.