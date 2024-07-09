Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,127,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,261,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,478,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,682,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,144 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,867,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,441,260,000 after acquiring an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,504,181 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,351,937,000 after acquiring an additional 364,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE UNP traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $223.39. 1,775,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,657. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.