UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.425 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

UDR has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UDR has a dividend payout ratio of 354.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect UDR to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on UDR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

