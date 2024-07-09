UBS Group Trims PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Target Price to $140.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $156.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.80.

PPG traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,068,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.24 per share, with a total value of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $22,048,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 416.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

