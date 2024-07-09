UBS Group Raises Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target to $35.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBG

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,203,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.