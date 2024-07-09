Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,958,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,417,497 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,613,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after acquiring an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,415,778,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,991,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,107,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.41.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $71.24. 7,227,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,093,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

