Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 2.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 4,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 274,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $807.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Tuya by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tuya by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 43,778 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tuya by 139.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 243,423 shares during the period. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

