Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 2.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. 4,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 274,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.
Tuya Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $807.02 million, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.34.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
