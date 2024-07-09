TrueFi (TRU) Price Reaches $0.10

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 8th. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $119.33 million and approximately $24.48 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,333,882 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,146,323,988.9019425 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.10716524 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $25,340,708.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

