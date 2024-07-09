Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.77). 34,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 146,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55.75 ($0.71).

Tribal Group Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 49.16. The stock has a market cap of £127.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Pickett sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.69), for a total transaction of £56,700 ($72,627.13). Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to education institutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Featured Stories

