TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLD. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

Shares of NYSE:BLD traded up $8.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $385.53. The stock had a trading volume of 402,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.57. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.81.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

