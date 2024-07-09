Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Toll Brothers worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,982,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after buying an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 185,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TOL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,550. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day moving average is $114.28. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.08 and a 52 week high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

