Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 228,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,903,000 after buying an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $536.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,602. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $204.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $571.65 and its 200 day moving average is $563.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.47.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

