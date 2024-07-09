The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,444,000. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 261,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,510,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.94. 412,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,671. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $348.37. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

