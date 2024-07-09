The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,769 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.26% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $169,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.26 on Monday, hitting $158.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,286. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average of $153.18. The company has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,773 shares of company stock worth $430,151. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

Read Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.