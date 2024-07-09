The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,969 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $52,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $241,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $339.60. 2,984,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $336.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.52 and its 200-day moving average is $352.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

