The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.01. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $69.59 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.98.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

