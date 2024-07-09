The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded The Berkeley Group to an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($63.40) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th.
The Berkeley Group Stock Down 0.5 %
The Berkeley Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 33 ($0.42) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,185.27%.
Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group
In related news, insider Rachel Downey bought 422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,712 ($60.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,884.64 ($25,470.27). 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
