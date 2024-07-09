The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. 1,515,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,954. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $2,246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

