Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.74 on Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $735.04 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000649 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000687 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000624 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,107,413 coins and its circulating supply is 988,545,463 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.