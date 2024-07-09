Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.73

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Tezos has a total market cap of $716.91 million and approximately $26.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,060,404 coins and its circulating supply is 988,498,453 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.