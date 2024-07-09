Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$87.00 at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$75.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$66.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$68.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$47.47 and a 12-month high of C$74.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

