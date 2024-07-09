Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TARS stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.05. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.81.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

