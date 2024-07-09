Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,183,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,482. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average is $153.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About Target

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

