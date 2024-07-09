Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Performance

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.50. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 32.80%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter.

Taitron Components Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned 3.03% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

