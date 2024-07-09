Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SYF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 887,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,448,000 after buying an additional 5,088,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,748,000 after purchasing an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

