Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 1.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $934.55 and last traded at $913.39. 2,913,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 8,510,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $899.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $839.36 and a 200 day moving average of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

