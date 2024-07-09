Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,496,471 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 99.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496,471 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 126.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 612,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.42. 84,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,423. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

