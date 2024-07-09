Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allstate by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 590,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,779,000 after acquiring an additional 60,042 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allstate by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,701,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,396,000 after acquiring an additional 536,137 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $4,574,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.88.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,485. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. Allstate’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.