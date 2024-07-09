Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $294,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after acquiring an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 815,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,372,000 after acquiring an additional 82,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $108.07. 1,426,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $220.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.79.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

