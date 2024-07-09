Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,059,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,226,000 after purchasing an additional 481,307 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 100.4% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.42 on Monday, hitting $252.94. 156,964,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,981,180. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.85. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $806.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

