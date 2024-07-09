Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.11 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507,619 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 1.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDL. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.74. The stock had a trading volume of 285,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,646. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $39.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

