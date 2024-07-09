Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 21.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 449,604 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,310,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,820,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.