Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,545 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,432. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a 200-day moving average of $179.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

