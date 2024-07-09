Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Stoneridge Price Performance

SRI stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.92 million, a P/E ratio of -104.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $24.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $239.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Transactions at Stoneridge

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

In related news, CEO James Zizelman purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,180. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Stoneridge by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter worth $227,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Stoneridge by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 97,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stoneridge by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stoneridge by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.