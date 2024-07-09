StockNews.com Lowers PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

PWFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Northland Securities began coverage on PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.43.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 269,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

