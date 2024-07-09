StockNews.com Lowers Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

NSIT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $198.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.84 and its 200 day moving average is $189.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $131.59 and a 1-year high of $212.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.55. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,750 shares of company stock worth $89,169,833 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,111,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,220,000 after buying an additional 245,814 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 635,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,687,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

