StockNews.com Lowers CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

CDNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded CareDx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $811.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $17.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The business had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CareDx by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 174,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

