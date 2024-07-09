StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.61 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

