StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

