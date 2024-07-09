StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Price Performance
Shares of SDPI opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.00.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
