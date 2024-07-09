StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLLFree Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $278.02 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.46.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

