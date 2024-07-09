StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PW opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. Power REIT has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.13.

About Power REIT

Featured Stories

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

