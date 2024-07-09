StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Macy’s (NYSE:M)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.00 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.38. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 253.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.