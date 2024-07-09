StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Express (NYSE:EXPR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84.
Express Company Profile
