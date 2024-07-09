StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Allot Communications Stock Performance

Allot Communications stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $97.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.89%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 million. Research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.