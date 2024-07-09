STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $241.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $241.60.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $219.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS has a 1-year low of $195.47 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 2,024 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.13, for a total transaction of $469,831.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,477 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in STERIS by 419.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,963,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in STERIS by 23.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,485,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $333,988,000 after buying an additional 282,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in STERIS by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,763,000 after buying an additional 252,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

