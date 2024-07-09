Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Down to $37.23

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.23, but opened at $35.75. Steel Partners shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 312 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPLP

Steel Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10,209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $728.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.