Status Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.17 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Status has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $84.10 million and $2.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,412.31 or 0.99997230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068450 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,476,045 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,900,476,044.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02172244 USD and is up 5.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,652,181.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.